AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $125,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

