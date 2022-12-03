AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 586,684 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 68.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 89,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 12.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.8 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

