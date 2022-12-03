AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 4,907 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,685 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

