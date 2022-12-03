AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,084 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STAG opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

