AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 9,620 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.76. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

