AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,261,234.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,261,234.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,190 over the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

