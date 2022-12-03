AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,130 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 107,509 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $156.57 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.62 and a 200-day moving average of $176.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

