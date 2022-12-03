AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,930 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7,945.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.
Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.48 and a beta of 2.12.
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
