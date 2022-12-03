AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,631 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,158,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 178,428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 162,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 148,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.0 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.