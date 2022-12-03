AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,511 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 38.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GoPro by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 306,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 49.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in GoPro by 49.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Up 2.2 %

GPRO stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $863.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoPro Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.