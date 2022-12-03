AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

