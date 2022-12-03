AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.96%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

