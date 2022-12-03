AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,047 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

EBS opened at $12.00 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $598.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.