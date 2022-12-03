AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after purchasing an additional 853,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,930,000.

KURA stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KURA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

