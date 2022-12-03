AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,258,000 after purchasing an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,572,000 after purchasing an additional 419,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.76.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

