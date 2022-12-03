AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,905 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,635.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 48.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 284.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. Analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

