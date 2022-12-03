AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after acquiring an additional 486,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 178,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICUI opened at $161.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

