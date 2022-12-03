AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

