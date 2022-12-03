AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $398,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,357 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

