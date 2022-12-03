AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 94,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 44.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 824.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after buying an additional 550,039 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

