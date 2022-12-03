AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $371,000 in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 109,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Stock Up 1.4 %

Veritiv Announces Dividend

VRTV stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

