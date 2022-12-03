AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $392,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 921,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

OFC opened at $26.90 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

