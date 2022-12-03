AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,261 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.05.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

