AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $419.06 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $770.76. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

