AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

