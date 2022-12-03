AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $85,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 60.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

