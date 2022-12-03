AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,367 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 10,755 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3D Systems Stock Performance

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:DDD opened at $10.18 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.54.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

