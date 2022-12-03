AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,552,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEX opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

