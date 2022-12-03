AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,138 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,981,000 after purchasing an additional 104,378 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,546 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,791,000 after purchasing an additional 266,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,866 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

