AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,950 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Magnite by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Magnite by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Magnite by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNI opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.