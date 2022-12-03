AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,811 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 20.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $9,699,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 11.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $128.99 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $332.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

