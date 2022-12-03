AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Institute of Technology raised its holdings in Coupang by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,529 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,002,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC now owns 4,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Coupang by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 925,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Down 1.3 %

Coupang stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,311,166 shares of company stock worth $23,856,155. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.