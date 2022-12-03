AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Driven Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,575,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,562 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,961,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 8.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,475,998.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

