AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,346 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,346 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

CUBI stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.