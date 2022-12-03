AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,608 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 309,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 144,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $877.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Williams Trading downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

