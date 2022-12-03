AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,967 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,967 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.