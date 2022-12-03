AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.84%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

