AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.58 and its 200 day moving average is $117.83.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

