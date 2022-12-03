AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,597 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

