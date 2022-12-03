AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 14,832 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $40,466,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,271,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $22,688,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2,205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 153,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 146,585 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RL opened at $115.56 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

