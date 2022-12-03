AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 14,877 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Autoliv by 10,308.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 25,772 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Autoliv by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Autoliv by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equities cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

