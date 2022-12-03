AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 21,512 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 110.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 30.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Silgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

