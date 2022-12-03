AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after acquiring an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Catalent by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $130.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.