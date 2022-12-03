AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after buying an additional 167,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 75.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 233,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 100,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,420,000 after buying an additional 95,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

