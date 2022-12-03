AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SITE opened at $126.10 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $246.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

