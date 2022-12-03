AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,425 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $55,059,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $24,781,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.8% during the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,965,000 after purchasing an additional 521,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 328,241 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $9,310,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VVV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

VVV stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.