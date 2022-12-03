AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,647 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $243.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.71.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

