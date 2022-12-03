AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,747 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,394,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.47.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

