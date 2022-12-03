AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,154 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BL. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in BlackLine by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $470,591 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of BL opened at $67.29 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

