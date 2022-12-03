AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $87.52 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

